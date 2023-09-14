DA presents bill to regulate coalition govts in Parly but gets little support

The Constitution Nineteenth Amendment Bill would limit motions of no confidence in a president or premier to only once a year, unless for serious grounds of misconduct.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday motivated for the National Assembly to take on board the first of its bills that seeks to regulate coalition governments.

Thursday afternoon’s virtual mini-debate was, however, marred by technical problems caused by load shedding and coupled with the absence of most political parties, the bill garnered little initial support.

In a first reading debate, DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said her party expected fierce political contestation in next year’s elections that could result in hung legislatures and even a hung Parliament.

She said Parliament should not be found wanting on the legislative front if it was to avoid the instability seen in municipal councils.

"The abuse of motions of no confidence would have catastrophic results for any province and most certainly the economy and deep inequalities which any new government in 2024 would need to concern itself with."

While Gwarube’s counterpart in the Freedom Front Plus, Corne Mulder, said his party would support such a bill, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said her party would not.

"We reject this bill because it’s inherently anti-democracy and seeks to impose limits on the democratic rights to remove people from office."

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Nomathemba Maseko-Jele also appeared reluctant, saying the deputy president was driving a similar process.