Court rules Dr Hoosen Haffejee did not hang himself but tortured to death

Following the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, an inquest into his death found that his death was self-inflicted. But medical experts have since testified that Haffejee likely died due to a cardiac incident from being strangled.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ruled that anti-apartheid activist Dr Hoosen Haffejee did not hang himself - but was tortured to death.

Haffejee died in the Brighton Beach police cells in August 1977 - after being charged with terrorism by the apartheid government.

However, on Wednesday, judge Zaba Nkosi overturned that decision following evidence by medical experts who testified that Haffejee likely died due to a cardiac incident from being strangled.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara: “The judge concluded that Haffejee’s death was not self-inflicted and recommended that certain individuals be held responsible.

"This is an example of the efforts made by the NPA’s TRC’s [Truth and Reconciliation Commission] component in addressing the atrocities of apartheid crimes and getting justice for the victims and their families," she said.