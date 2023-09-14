CoCT say it cannot supply electricity to communities on privately-owned land

The metro's electrical department disconnected illegal electrical connections at the Oasis Farm informal settlement in Phillipi on Wednesday but the situation soon turned sour as locals tried to block technicians from doing their work, with stun grenades fired in response.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it could not supply electricity to communities occupying privately-owned land.

The metro's electrical department disconnected illegal electrical connections at the Oasis Farm informal settlement in Phillipi on Wednesday.

But the situation soon turned sour as locals tried to block technicians from doing their work, with stun grenades fired in response.

Residents claim that they've been trying for years to get assistance from the city to provide them with proper power connections.

But the city's Energy MMC, Beverley van Reenen, said without the approval of the land owner, its hands were tied.

"We also have to reduce the risk of members of the community or children being electrocuted due to unsafe illegal connections. We ask communities to stand with us against those who vandalise, illegally connect and stand in the way of service delivery."