CEO hails Mangosuthu Buthelezi as 'pioneer' for role in establishing iThala Bank

The CEO of iThala Bank, Dr Thulani Vilakaz, praised the late prince for his contribution to the formation the bank, which has a focus on the economic inclusion of ordinary citizens, in the 1950s.

ULUNDI - While the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi observed family rituals ahead of his burial, tributes were still coming in.

A delegation from iThala Bank visited the KwaPhindangene homestead of the late prince to pay their respects.

Buthelezi played a huge role in the establishment of the bank in the 1950s, focusing on the economic inclusion of ordinary citizens.

The bank leadership praised Buthelezi for his contribution to its formation, saying many stood to benefit from it.

READ: President Ramaphosa grants Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi special official funeral

Bank CEO Dr Thulani Vilakazi told Eyewitness News that Buthelezi was one of the people who made it possible for it to be established.

“The prince was actually a pioneer in terms of establishing iThala as an institution that encourages his people to start saving and we know that saving is quite important.”

Vilakazi said Buthelezi’s contributions towards the forming of the institution had a positive impact on various communities.

“As we speak now in KwaZulu-Natal, ordinary women and ordinary people understand the importance of saving as a result of his importance, in terms of his contribution.”

At the same time, the Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, south of Durban, is holding a memorial service in honour of its founder.