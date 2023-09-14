Cele conducts site inspection ahead of Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral

Police Minister Bheki Cele was joined by the Inkatha Freedom Party's (IFP) Mkululeko Hlengwa at the Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Sports Complex where the 95-year-old will be laid to rest.

ULUNDI - As Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s family prepares his final rites ahead of laying him to rest on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele is in Ulundi conducting a site inspection.

Cele was joined by the Inkatha Freedom Party's (IFP) Mkululeko Hlengwa at the Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Sports Complex where the 95-year-old will be laid to rest.

Buthelezi died at his home in KZN over the weekend following a month-long stay in hospital.

The Buthelezi family home continues to receive guests, this in spite of them asking for privacy in order to observe cultural rites ahead of the funeral.

And at the stadium, a stage is being erected.

Rehearsals are also underway and these include dry runs and the placement of a mock coffin.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube was also at the stadium, looking on as the IFP’s Mkhululeko Hlengwa briefed Police Minister Bheki Cele on the weekend’s programme.

Cele is expected to give an update on how security forces will cover the upcoming event.