WC govt says international tourist spend in province on the rise

Finance MEC Mireille Wenger said the latest data by the province's investment agency, Wesgro, showed that in the last year alone R24.3 billion was generated.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government says international tourist spend is on the up as billions of rands have been injected into the province's economy recently.

Finance MEC Mireille Wenger said the latest data by the province's investment agency, Wesgro, showed that in the last year alone R24.3 billion was generated.

According to Wenger, since 2015, Cape Town had been connected to 10 new African countries, bringing the total cross-border African destinations out of the city to 15.

Wenger said this meant a lot for the Western Cape's economy.

"Not only do these flights boost tourism but they also provide great opportunities to export proudly Western Cape products via air cargo, as well as easier access for business travel which can boost investment, creating breakout economic growth that we need to create many more jobs."

She said government was working hard to attract more overseas visitors to the province.

"For every 100 international tourists to the Western Cape, R2.1 million in direct tourist spend is generated, contributing R500,000 to the provincial GDP, enabling two local jobs, and supporting the movement of R1.4 million worth of air cargo."