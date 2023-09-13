WC DA wants disaster declaration hastened to unlock funds for June floods damage

The Western Cape government has estimated damages to be more than one billion rand. The June floods, which claimed the lives of two people, left a trail of destruction in some parts of the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is calling on national government to fast-track the declaration of a provincial state of disaster and release funds following the damages caused by the June floods in the province.

DA Western Cape spokesperson on agriculture, Andricus van der Westhuizen, said the bulk of the damage related to internal access roads that were washed away.

He said jobs for seasonal farm workers had also been lost on top of all the infrastructure damages.

"The members of the standing committee on environmental affairs visited the Cederberg Nature Reserve and were shocked to see for themselves the extent of the damages caused by the June floods. Officials are working hard to establish temporary access to tourism facilities, such as the highly popular camping site at Algeria, before the festive season."