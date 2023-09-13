Springboks name four scrum-halves to play Romania

Cobus Reinach starts in the No.9 shirt with Grant Williams being promoted from the bench to the right wing in 14 personnel changes to the starting lineup after last weekend's opening win against Scotland.

PARIS - Holders South Africa will have four scrum-halves in their matchday squad for this weekend's Rugby World Cup match with Romania in Bordeaux, SA Rugby announced on Wednesday.

Cobus Reinach starts in the No.9 shirt with Grant Williams being promoted from the bench to the right wing in 14 personnel changes to the starting lineup after last weekend's opening win against Scotland.

Jaden Hendrikse and Faf de Klerk, who offers cover at fly-half, are on the bench for Sunday's match.

After Romania, the Boks face world number one side Ireland on 23 September before finishing their Pool B campaign against Tonga on 1 October.

South Africa (15-1)

Willie le Roux; Grant Williams, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden; Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn; Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi (capt), Ox Nche

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Jasper Wiese, Jaden Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel

Coach: Jacques Nienaber (RSA)