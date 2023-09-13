Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed again after defence requests access to all photos

The trial was set to continue on Wednesday after proceedings could not continue on Tuesday due to one of the accused being unwell but the defence has made further requests on Wednesday, causing the matter to be postponed.

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Lawyer for the third accused, Advocate Charles Mnisi, had started making further progress with his cross-examination of Constable Sizwe Zungu when he requested a brief adjournment to discuss the photos that were found on his client, Mthobisi Mncube’s phones.

Adv Mshololo has presented a medical certificate on behalf of Fisokuhle Ntuli.



Mnisi says this will be checked with the record. He picks up on the photos. He says he is hamstrung and cannot continue with cross-examination without all the photos that were downloaded from Mncube's phone.

All the other defence lawyers agree with Mnisi that they cannot proceed without all the pictures.



As Judge Mokgatlheng prepares to postpone the matter to tomorrow, Mnisi asks that he also be given the phone.

The matter is postponed to tomorrow for the photo album and phone to be brought to court.

The photos have been used by the State to place the accused in Vosloorus, the same area the football star was shot on 26 October 2014, the day Meyiwa died.

However, Mnisi pointed out that the photos presented by the State were only a chosen few and not all the ones that were downloaded from his client’s phone.

"I am hamstrung to proceed with my cross-examination without further information relating to the photos. I am going to request that we be furnished with the disk that contains all the photos that were downloaded from accused number 3’s phone."

All the other defence lawyers agreed that they too would need all the photos for their defence.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng postponed the matter to Thursday to allow for the State to produce the photo album and Mncube’s phone.