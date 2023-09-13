SA stands with disaster-hit Morocco and Libya - Presidency

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco on Friday, killing almost 3,000 people. In Libya, up to 6,000 people have been declared dead following catastrophic flooding. Thousands more remain missing.

CAPE TOWN - Recovery operations are underway in the disaster-stricken countries of Morocco and Libya.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said South Africa stands with the people of both countries at this time.

"South Africa shares the pain and loss felt by the people of eastern Libya and Morocco. These disasters highlight once more the frailty of life when confronted with the forces of nature."

Member of humanitarian aid organisation Islamic Relief, Alaa Salem, is in Tagadirt, Morocco and shared her experience in the disaster-stricken region.

"I'm standing right now on what was a few days ago a house, a home for five people, who all passed away because of this devastating earthquake. There was a kitchen right here, a room for the kids, there was a living room, there was a bathroom but everything vanished in a matter of seconds."