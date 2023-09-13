Probe into deadly N2 bus accident at an advanced stage - Southern Cape police

Five parishioners from the St Aidan's Anglican Church in Lansdowne died and 48 others were injured when their bus, carrying 53 occupants, overturned on the N2 near Swellendam in April.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police told Eyewitness News that their investigation into the fatal bus accident in Swellendam was at an advanced stage.

Five parishioners from the St Aidan's Anglican Church in Lansdowne died and 48 others were injured when their bus, carrying 53 occupants, overturned on the N2 near Swellendam in April.

They were on their way back to Cape Town from a church retreat in George.

It's believed that the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned.

It's been more than four months since this tragic accident and police said they hoped to wrap up their investigation soon.

They said once this was done, the docket would be sent to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision to prosecute.