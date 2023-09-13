MPs laud Buthelezi for serving the country and providing leadership

Parties represented in the National Assembly visited Buthelezi's home on Wednesday to convey their condolences and pay their respects following the passing of the elder statesman.

JOHANNESBURG - A multi-party delegation from Parliament has lauded Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for consistently showing up to serve and providing leadership until the very end of his life.

Parties represented in the National Assembly visited Buthelezi's home on Wednesday to convey their condolences and pay their respects following the passing of the elder statesman.

Buthelezi died over the weekend at home following a long stay in hospital.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Pemmy Majodina said she'd always admired Buthelezi's commitment to his work.

"His commitment to serving the country go beyond every measure because at the age of 95, he would log in during the difficult time of COVID, he was always there and he would intervene in moments where we needed leadership, he has been there and we want to thank the family."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, said she got on well with the late prince despite their vast age differences.

"He was one of the oldest members of Parliament and I was one of the youngest members of Parliament but I think even through that big age gap between the two of us, he still had tremendous respect for his colleagues."