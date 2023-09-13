MPs fume over handling of grant payment glitches at Postbank

MPs across the board said that grant beneficiaries deserved better.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament are fuming over the handling of the grant payment glitches at the Postbank that have left thousands of pensioners stranded without money for over a week.

On Thursday, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is due to hold a media briefing to explain the problems.

But MPs on Wednesday said they should be offered an explanation first, as the people who continue to respond to desperate pleas for help from their communities.

Sassa was before Parliament on Wednesday, explaining that the problem was not of their making.

They said that communication from Sassa had been poor and it had been left to shop tellers and retail managers to explain why desperate pensioners could not retrieve their grants.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Laetitia Arries: "People still don’t have their money. This is really unacceptable. People are being paid late. There’s no more food in the house. And then people must wait another extra week?"

Committee chairperson, the African National Congress(ANC)'s Nonkosi Mvana, said MPs also deserved an explanation for the payment failures.

"We can’t again talk about this thing - glitch. People don’t know this thing. Even ourselves, we are not sure. What is it?"

MPs also complained that some post offices were not being helpful in resolving account balance queries where money had been erroneously deducted.