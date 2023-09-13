Meyiwa murder trial: Accused's medical certificate required upon resumption

Trial proceedings were halted on Tuesday after one of the five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain in 2018, Fisokuhle Ntuli, fell ill.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court will require a medical certificate on the condition of one of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa.

The trial could not proceed on Tuesday due to Fisokuhle Ntuli falling ill.

Ntuli is one of the five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2018.

The current witness is constable Sizwe Zungu - who claimed that he saw all five of the accused at the Vosloorus Hostel on the day Meyiwa was killed.

On Tuesday, Ntuli’s lawyer advocate Zandile Mshololo asked for a postponement because he was unwell.

Judge Ratha Mokgatlheng ordered that the Leeuwkop Prison head ensure that he saw a doctor.

Mokgoatlheng also made State advocate George Baloyi read from the Criminal Procedure Act on when proceedings might continue without the accused present in court.

“I don’t want this gentleman to go to Leeuwkop and be given tablets and castor oil. He must be attended by a doctor.”

Mokgoatlheng also ordered that a medical certificate be presented on Ntuli’s doctor’s visit on Wednesday morning.