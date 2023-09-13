Measures being put in place to make Kloof Nek Road safer, says councillor

Six people were injured and a number of vehicles were damaged in Tuesday’s accident, which was a result of the driver of the truck losing control.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town ward councillor said measures were being put in place to make Kloof Nek Road safer following a crash involving a truck.

In August 2005, a bus transporting school children overturned on that very same road.

Pupils and the driver were killed in that accident and there have since been numerous calls for government to make the road safer.

Ward 77 councillor, Francine Higham, said the recent incident could have had much more serious consequences.

"We are very lucky that there were not more fatalities with that accident given the number of vehicles involved and also, obviously, the nature of that accident with that large heavy-duty truck losing control. I think it knocked into a MyCiTi bus stop as well and thankfully there was no one waiting for the bus."

Higham said she was aware of the speeding concerns raised by residents and officials were looking into it.

"We've been engaging with our traffic network management team to conduct a full study of speeding concerns and where the opportunities arise to implement measures to reduce speeding. Obviously, this is an arterial road and it's not a road where we can implement standard traffic calming measures like speedbumps."

Higham said there were, however, other ways to address the speeding issue.

"There's a speed camera at the top of the road which has not been active for some time, but we are going to get that back up and running again very shortly. Also, the speed limit on this road is actually 50 km/h, so we're going to put more signage along that stretch of road to remind drivers that they need to slow down.

“And then lastly, we're also going to be installing, hopefully by the end of the year, an additional traffic signal at the top side by the intersection at Tafelberg Road."