Marshalltown fire inquiry set up to avoid political probes of disaster - Lesufi

The provincial government held a media briefing on Wednesday to announce the terms of reference for the inquiry, which will be looking into the Usindiso Building fire which killed 77 people.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government says the commission of inquiry into the Marshalltown fire was established to avoid political interference in the investigation of the disaster.

The provincial government held a media briefing on Wednesday to announce the terms of reference for the inquiry, which will be looking into the Usindiso Building fire which killed 77 people.

The inquiry, which will be led by retired constitutional justice, Sisi Khampepe, will be broken into two phases.

The first one will look into the cause of the fire and the second one into the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the province.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the inquiry would not interfere with any ongoing investigations either by police, Parliament or the City of Johannesburg.

"There are many people who felt this was a waste of money and resources, that we should have left it to other institutions to investigate and our argument is very clear - we didn't want institutions that have political representation where you find a certain committee of a legislature or Parliament to probe this matter."