Kiviet defends govt's R37bn pay hike for public servants

Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet defended the government wage bill and told the National Assembly that public servants would receive a pay increase agreed to by the government and labour.

CAPE TOWN - Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet said the government had not created a "monster" by offering public servants a R37 billion pay increase.

She said it was an insult to suggest that the wage bill was ballooning, saying this would create animosity and pit the public service against the government.

Kiviet was responding to oral questions in the National Assembly as part of the governance cluster of ministers.

Minister Kiviet defended the government wage bill and told the National Assembly that public servants would receive a pay increase agreed to by the government and labour.

"In the 2023/24 financial year, an amount of R37.4 billion would be paid as part of the wage agreement."

But MPs questioned Kiviet on how the government would sustain the increase and whether it had created a monster in the public service wage bill.

"It becomes insulting for me to say we are in a space where we’ve created a monster with the fastest-growing salaries because those salaries are negotiated openly, fairly and in a transparent way."

She said parties should give a clear comparison in terms of international norms to support their view that government had a higher-than-normal wage bill.