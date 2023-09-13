Govt to clear the air on social grant payout delays for September

Payouts were delayed last week because of what’s believed to be a technical glitch that caused a system outage - leaving thousands of beneficiaries in the lurch.

JOHANNESBURG - Social grant beneficiaries will finally get an explanation on why their payouts were delayed in September.

It’s understood a technical glitch was the reason payments were delayed last week, leaving thousands helpless.

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu and her ministerial counterpart in communications, Mondli Gungubele, are set to provide an overview of the cause of the system outage on Wednesday.

They are also set to outline measures by both the South African Social Security Agency and Postbank to prevent similar events from recurring in the future.