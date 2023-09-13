Gift of the Givers lauds CPUT students' willingness to help during emergencies

The humanitarian aid group's Imtiaz Sooliman commended the ‘very easy’ relationship the organisation had with the university and its ‘willingness to work together' without any issues.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers has applauded the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) for its willingness to step in to assist with national or international emergencies.

The humanitarian aid group's Imtiaz Sooliman visited the university's Bellville Campus this week.

He met with those who were selected to travel to Morocco to assist with disaster relief efforts following a devastating earthquake in the country - should the need arise.

The disaster claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

Sooliman said the organisation was awaiting an official request from Moroccan officials to lend a hand.

But until then the team, along with a squad of nearly 30 rescue professionals from across the country, will continue to be on standby.

"The relationship with CPUT is very easy, it's not complicated. People have a willingness to work together - there are no ego issues, there are no obstacles, there are no roadblocks. Even now, just telling them, come, [let’s] get ready for Morocco, we may go, we may not go, but the young ones are ready, the equipment is ready and packed," Sooliman said.