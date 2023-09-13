Gauteng govt vows to keep costs of Marshalltown fire inquiry down

The Gauteng government said it did not have a budget set aside for the commission of inquiry into the Marshalltown fire, however, it would strive to keep the costs low.

The province held a media briefing in Midrand on Wednesday to outline the terms of reference for the commission looking into the building fire that killed 77 people last month.

The commission will be headed by retired constitutional justice, Sisi Khampepe, and advocates Thulani Makhubela and Vuyelwa Mabena.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said he acknowledged that South Africans were tired of inquiries.

However, the premier said 77 people could not die in a single event without government having a deep introspection about what caused this and what could be done to prevent it from happening again.

"We don't have a budget, a long budget that goes uncontrollable, so we will put an eye on the budget limitations because I don't want the focus of the commission be this is an X-amount of commission, the focus must be on the task that it must do."

The Gauteng government has given the commission a provisional deadline of the end of April to produce a report on its work.