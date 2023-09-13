Former cop found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend in Khayelitsha

Thando Faku, who was off-duty at the time, visited his ex-girlfriend's shack on the evening of 9 January 2018 in Site B in Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - Former police officer Thando Faku has been found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend, Wendy Papu.

Faku, who was off-duty at the time, visited his ex-girlfriend's shack on the evening of 9 January 2018 in Site B in Khayelitsha.

The pair got into an argument. Faku took out his service firearm and shot her in the head.

The shooting took place while the couple's three-month-old baby and the deceased’s daughter from a previous relationship were asleep.

He then fled the scene in his car and to cover up the murder he abandoned his vehicle, firearm and cellphone close to Strandfontein Beach near Mitchells Plain.

Faku testified in court that he was robbed at gunpoint at the deceased's home and forced into the trunk of his car.

He further testified that he heard a single gunshot and was later dropped in a bushy area next to Mfuleni township and made his way to the police station and reported what happened.

However, Western Cape NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the State proved beyond reasonable doubt that Faku had lied to the court.

"The State will ask the court to impose life imprisonment when sentencing proceedings resume on 23 October 2023."

Faku will remain behind bars until his sentencing next month.