Eskom urges SA to reduce usage to 'avoid higher stages of load shedding'

JOHANNESBURG - As a cold front begins to sweep in over several parts of the country, South African households and businesses have been warned to drastically reduce their electricity usage or face stage 7 or 8 load shedding.

Eskom's Daphne Mokwena: "We appeal to all members of the public to reduce the electricity demand between 17:00 and 21:00, by switching off non-essential appliances, mainly geysers, swimming pool pumps and electric heaters. The reduction will continue to assist in alleviating pressure on the system and avoid higher stages of load shedding."