Eskom urges SA to reduce usage to 'avoid higher stages of load shedding'
Power utility Eskom said the cold snap had led to an increased electricity demand. This comes after indefinite stage 6 power cuts were implemented earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG - As a cold front begins to sweep in over several parts of the country, South African households and businesses have been warned to drastically reduce their electricity usage or face stage 7 or 8 load shedding.
Power utility Eskom said the cold snap had led to an increased electricity demand.
This comes after indefinite stage 6 power cuts were implemented earlier this week.
Eskom's Daphne Mokwena: "We appeal to all members of the public to reduce the electricity demand between 17:00 and 21:00, by switching off non-essential appliances, mainly geysers, swimming pool pumps and electric heaters. The reduction will continue to assist in alleviating pressure on the system and avoid higher stages of load shedding."
Wednesday, 13 September 2023: Due to the cold weather, we appeal to all members of the public to reduce the electricity demand between 17:00 and 21:00, by switching off non-essential appliances, mainly geysers, swimming pool pumps and electric heaters. The evening peak forecast…' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 13, 2023