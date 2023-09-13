Eskom says it is giving the issue of illegal connections the urgency it deserves

Despite efforts to prevent theft and vandalism of its infrastructure, Eskom says warding off these acts, especially in informal settlements has been difficult.

CAPE TOWN - As Eskom continues to battle to keep up with electricity demand, the rise in illegal connections remains a thorn in the side of the utility.

Just recently a video surfaced on social media showing exposed wires illegally connected to a transformer by a neighbouring community in Ga-Rankuwa’s industrial area.

The power utility’s Amanda Qithi said the organisation was giving the matter the urgency it deserved.

“This high-risk practice which poses significant hazards that not only affect those who conduct these criminal acts, but often children who often fall victim to such illegal activities, was recently brought to our attention. We are giving this matter the urgency and attention it requires,” she said.

Meanwhile, Eskom has said stage 6 load shedding will remain in place until further notice.

The embattled power utility says this is due to a further breakdown of four of its generating units and the delay in returning others to service at three of the country's power stations.