Go

Eskom implements Stage 6 load shedding until further notice

This is despite Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying that South Africa would not be plunged to Stage 6 power cuts this week.

Trails of lights from passing vehicles in Braamfontein, Johannesburg while the area is submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP
Trails of lights from passing vehicles in Braamfontein, Johannesburg while the area is submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP
13 September 2023 06:44

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is implementing Stage 6 load shedding until further notice.

The ailing power utility has attributed this to the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Kendal, Matla and Matimba power stations.

This is despite Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying that South Africa would not be plunged into Stage 6 darkness this week.

Ramokgopa said South Africans were likely to experience Stage 3 to Stage 4 load shedding.

He was speaking during his weekly energy action plan update on Sunday.

Eskom said it would provide updates about the electricity grid should changes happen.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA