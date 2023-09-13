Eskom implements Stage 6 load shedding until further notice

This is despite Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying that South Africa would not be plunged to Stage 6 power cuts this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is implementing Stage 6 load shedding until further notice.

The ailing power utility has attributed this to the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Kendal, Matla and Matimba power stations.

This is despite Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying that South Africa would not be plunged into Stage 6 darkness this week.

Ramokgopa said South Africans were likely to experience Stage 3 to Stage 4 load shedding.

He was speaking during his weekly energy action plan update on Sunday.

Eskom said it would provide updates about the electricity grid should changes happen.