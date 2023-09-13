EFF's Ndlozi says Mangosuthu Buthelezi was 'a man of peace'

The red berets were represented by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, one of its members of Parliament, during a memorial service held in Buthelezi’s honour in Ulundi on Wednesday.

ULUNDI - Despite current debates over the legacy of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the EFF has described the IFP’s founding president as a man of peace.

[WATCH] Party and community members have been allocated their own marquee where they are watching proceedings of the memorial service, while dignitaries are sitting inside the main marquee. #MangosuthuButhelezi @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/r7n77qQACr ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 13, 2023

Nlodzi, who often engaged with Buthelezi in the National Assembly, told mourners the EFF drew a lot of its energy from the IFP and its leader.

"Never be shaken by the negativity and ill-informed, ignorant people who are taking to the platform to say all types of things. Never be shaken by opportunists."

While Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the IFP's history has been criticised by some, the EFF holds a different view.

The party’s Ndlozi insisted that Buthelezi was a peaceful man.

"We are here to memorialise a man of peace, we are here to memorialise a man who built peace and peace is not a language of cowards."

Buthelezi’s family members will also take to the podium on Wednesday to share their own thoughts on the life and times of their beloved prince.

Buthelezi will be laid to rest on Saturday.