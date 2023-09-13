City Power aborts operation to cut power to Jeppestown building after threats

The operation, which kicked off in the Jeppestown area, was aborted for safety reasons and the safety of technicians and those around.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has had to abort an operation aimed at cutting the electricity at hijacked buildings in the inner city.

This is on the back of threats from residents.

The operation kicked off in the Jeppestown area on Wednesday morning.

It was led by Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC, Jack Sekwaila, and targeted at buildings believed to be occupied by what the authorities have described as “suspected illegal and extremely violent occupants”.

On Wednesday afternoon, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena told 702’s Mandy Wiener that illegal electricity connections and hijacked buildings were largely to blame for the R10 billion worth of unpaid electricity bills they’re currently sitting with.

“We had about four buildings that were on our radar to basically recover. Collectively, they owe about R13 million and they haven’t paid for electricity. The last time they paid electricity was around 2016/2014.”

However, Mangena said they had to abandon the operation in the end.

“We only went to about one building, which we then cut off but when we went to the other two that were on the same street, the residents started threatening and for safety reasons and the safety of our technicians and everyone around, we decided to abandon the mission so police can get more reinforcements in terms of the Public Order Policing, who were really in short supply when we were doing this operation,” he said.