Go

Buthelezi's passing a great loss for IFP, Zulu kingdom and SA politics - Hlabisa

The party held a memorial service in honour of the late prince in Ulundi on Wednesday.

FILE: Mangosuthu Buthelezi arrives to address thousands of supporters at the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) elections manifesto launch at The Chatsworth Stadium, outside the city of Durban on March 10, 2019. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP
FILE: Mangosuthu Buthelezi arrives to address thousands of supporters at the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) elections manifesto launch at The Chatsworth Stadium, outside the city of Durban on March 10, 2019. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP
13 September 2023 18:10

ULUNDI - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa described the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as a great loss for the party, the Zulu monarchy and the country.

The party held a memorial service in honour of the late prince in Ulundi on Wednesday.

Buthelezi died at the age of 95 last weekend at his KwaPhindangene homestead.

Hlabisa delivered the keynote address.

As the IFP honoured its founding leader, Hlabisa said his passing was not a loss only to the Buthelezi family.

He said his passing would leave a massive gap in society.

"The loss of Prince Buthelezi has left a gaping vacuum in the IFP, in the Zulu kingdom and the whole South African political landscape."

Hlabisa told mourners there would never be a leader like Buthelezi.

He also expressed gratitude for the well wishes sent to Buthelezi during his hospitalisation.

On Saturday, many will gather for the last farewell of the prince.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA