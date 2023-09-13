Buthelezi's passing a great loss for IFP, Zulu kingdom and SA politics - Hlabisa

The party held a memorial service in honour of the late prince in Ulundi on Wednesday.

ULUNDI - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa described the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as a great loss for the party, the Zulu monarchy and the country.

The party held a memorial service in honour of the late prince in Ulundi on Wednesday.

Buthelezi died at the age of 95 last weekend at his KwaPhindangene homestead.

Hlabisa delivered the keynote address.

[WATCH] Zulu regiments crowd the marquee and recite chants in memory of their traditional prime minister. Buthelezi was the longest serving traditional prime and served Zulu Kings Bhekuzulu, Zwelithini and Misuzulu. #MangosuthuButhelezi @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/LR8PvpCDgw ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 13, 2023

[WATCH] Party and community members have been allocated their own marquee where they are watching proceedings of the memorial service, while dignitaries are sitting inside the main marquee. #MangosuthuButhelezi @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/r7n77qQACr ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 13, 2023

As the IFP honoured its founding leader, Hlabisa said his passing was not a loss only to the Buthelezi family.

He said his passing would leave a massive gap in society.

"The loss of Prince Buthelezi has left a gaping vacuum in the IFP, in the Zulu kingdom and the whole South African political landscape."

Hlabisa told mourners there would never be a leader like Buthelezi.

He also expressed gratitude for the well wishes sent to Buthelezi during his hospitalisation.

On Saturday, many will gather for the last farewell of the prince.