2 City of Tshwane vehicles torched, several employees assaulted in Pretoria

Tensions ran high in the capital on Wednesday afternoon when a water truck and a bakkie belonging to the metro’s asset protection unit were torched in the Pretoria CBD.

JOHANNESBURG - Two City of Tshwane vehicles have been set alight and several employees have been assaulted, allegedly by striking municipal workers.

It's understood the driver of the truck and two employees responsible for the protection of the city’s assets were ambushed and injured during the incident near the Princess Park depot.

The City of Tshwane’s Selby Bokaba: "The water truck, which belongs to the city, had just drawn water from the depot for deliveries to some informal settlements when it was set alight. The driver was physically assaulted and managed to escape. The bakkie, which was also torched along the same precinct as the truck, belongs to the city's asset protection monitoring unit. Two members were injured and taken to hospital. At the time of the ambush, they were monitoring the depots."

The attack comes as Tshwane continues to face challenges with a labour strike that has now entered its seventh week.

Employees affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) have dug in their heels for the metro to implement a salary increase of 5.4%.