WC Transport Dept hands over some of its high-end traffic vehicles to officials

CAPE TOWN - Thirty-one of the more than 120 BMWs which have been standing idle at Western Cape government garages are finally out on the roads.

Transport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie handed over the keys to provincial traffic chief Farel Payne at the Huguenot toll plaza in Paarl on Tuesday.

Mackenzie says he’s pleased that these vehicles will finally be hitting the roads and put into good use.



The vehicles were bought last year to be distributed to different traffic departments across the province.

The provincial transport department said the delay was caused by fittings of cutting-edge technology, which includes licence plate recognition cameras.

Mackenzie said the rollout of these high-end vehicles would help traffic officers identify cars and drivers who are not supposed to be on the roads much quicker.

The MEC said this would enhance the province's road safety operations.

"These vehicles have been fitted with the latest technology to help catch criminals, individuals with fraudulent number plates or operating permits that have expired, because if we remove these vehicles off the road, it makes our roads safer."

Mackenzie said all 120 BMWs should be out on the roads by end of October.