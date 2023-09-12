Go

WC Transport Dept hands over some of its high-end traffic vehicles to officials

The vehicles were bought last year to be distributed to different traffic departments across the province but the delay was caused by fittings of cutting-edge technology, which includes licence plate recognition cameras.

The Western Cape Mobility Department handed over the keys of a replacement fleet to Western Cape traffic law enforcement officers at the N1 Huguenot Toll Plaza near Paarl on 12 September 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
The Western Cape Mobility Department handed over the keys of a replacement fleet to Western Cape traffic law enforcement officers at the N1 Huguenot Toll Plaza near Paarl on 12 September 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
12 September 2023 14:49

CAPE TOWN - Thirty-one of the more than 120 BMWs which have been standing idle at Western Cape government garages are finally out on the roads.

Transport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie handed over the keys to provincial traffic chief Farel Payne at the Huguenot toll plaza in Paarl on Tuesday.

The vehicles were bought last year to be distributed to different traffic departments across the province.

The provincial transport department said the delay was caused by fittings of cutting-edge technology, which includes licence plate recognition cameras.

Mackenzie said the rollout of these high-end vehicles would help traffic officers identify cars and drivers who are not supposed to be on the roads much quicker.

The MEC said this would enhance the province's road safety operations.

"These vehicles have been fitted with the latest technology to help catch criminals, individuals with fraudulent number plates or operating permits that have expired, because if we remove these vehicles off the road, it makes our roads safer."

Mackenzie said all 120 BMWs should be out on the roads by end of October.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA