Trevor Noah pours cold water on claims govt will pay him R33m to promote SA

This after reports that the megastar would earn R33 million to feature on a five-minute promo to endorse South Africa as a top tourist destination.

JOHANNESBURG - Comedian and former US talk show host, Trevor Noah, has poured cold water over claims that government will pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote Brand South Africa.

This after reports that the megastar would earn R33 million to feature on a five-minute promo to endorse South Africa as a top tourist destination.

The claims sparked outrage, with fears government would pull the funds from an already constrained public purse.

The Department of Tourism and SA Tourism have vehemently denied plans to use public funds for the promo deal.

Noah, who is yet to sign the deal, said he was approached by corporates for a fee less than R33 million.

"Coming out of COVID, South Africa has had the lowest rebound rate of any nation in the world that needs tourism as a big part of its GDP. We can’t afford to not have tourists in this country, that’s terrible for us. It affects jobs, it affects our economy in a big way and so, I was approached by a private group, and they said: 'We are the hotels, we are the people who need people to start coming in. Can we talk about creating a campaign?' and I said: 'Well yes, I would love to be the face.'"

Noah said he was not surprised that the culture of corruption had left the country on edge.

"South Africa is so traumatised from corruption on every corner and every topic we touch that everyone thinks everything is connected to corruption somewhere, somehow, even something that has nothing to do with government. Now people are there: 'Trevor are you part of thuma mina?'. Guys, I can’t work for government because I want to talk about government."