Stage 6 power cuts return due to generating units losses, increased maintenance

Stage six load shedding will be making a come back this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Stage six load shedding will be making a comeback this week.

Eskom has announced that due to the loss of four generating units, the need to replenish the emergency generation reserves and increased planned maintenance, load shedding will continue to be implemented at stage 5 until 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, thereafter, stage 6 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Wednesday morning.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

City Power on Tuesday warned of higher bouts of power outages due to the cold snap in Gauteng, adding that as the mercury drops, the demand for electricity increases.

Eskom's Daphne Mokwena: "The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal, Matimba and Matla power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service."

She has also urged residents to use electricity sparingly.

"Eskom's load for the evening peak demand is forecast to increase to 29,542MW. We appeal to the members of the public to reduce demand by switching off non-essential appliances."