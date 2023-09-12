Springboks ready to rotate while respecting Romania

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has without doubt one of the strongest 33-man squads at his disposal and Irishman Jones, who worked with him and current head coach Jacques Nienaber at Munster, said it was all about player management.

LA SEYNE-SUR-MER - South Africa will likely rotate a host of players for their second Pool B match against Romania in Bordeaux this weekend, assistant coach Felix Jones said on Tuesday.

The Springboks ran out convincing 18-3 winners over Scotland in their opener in Marseille at the weekend.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has without doubt one of the strongest 33-man squads at his disposal and Irishman Jones, who worked with him and current head coach Jacques Nienaber at Munster, said it was all about player management.

"Rotating our squad and managing player load has been a big focus of ours this year so that we can put ourselves in a position to win each weekend, that's obviously the most important thing," Jones said.

"Should we progress to the latter end of this pool, we have a squad or selection that is managed in terms of their load and minutes."

Jones said the squad's spirits were high following the win over the Scots.

"I don't think you're ever fully happy," he said. "There are definitely things you want to work on every single week.

"But confidence is good."

The other game in Pool B at the weekend saw world number one-ranked side Ireland despatch Romania 82-8, but Jones insisted there would be no focusing on matching or even trying to beat such a scoreline.

"Every team has their own way of playing, or DNA, or style they want to stay true to," he said.

"We won't be too distracted by how other teams go, necessarily in terms of scorelines."

South Africa, he said, would remain process-driven and focused on what was "tactically effective" to create opportunities.

But he added: "For sure, points difference in this pool could make a considerable difference to the outcome."

Despite their heavy loss, Jones contended that Romania offered "plenty of threat for us to be aware of and try to negate".

"They're a very proud nation, they won't take a backward step, (they will) meet us at the fore with the physicality they bring."

Jones insisted that the team is focussed "fully on Roamnia" and not on the following clash with Ireland, which could decide who tops the group.

"Our focus is to win the match... to put ourselves in a position to progress," he said.