Ramaphosa private prosecution: Court dismisses Zuma's appeal to overturn ruling

Zuma had charged his successor with being an accessory after the fact to the crimes he’s accused State advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan of.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s bid to try and overturn its July ruling setting aside his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma had charged his successor with being an accessory after the fact to the crimes he’s accused State advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan of.

READ: Jacob Zuma has nothing to gain by delaying his own trial, says lawyer

But a full bench subsequently found the case was brought with an ulterior motive - with the summons served on Ramaphosa just hours before the African National Congress' 59th national elective conference kicked off in December last year - and that it was as a result an abuse of process.

Zuma then brought an application for leave to appeal that ruling. But it’s now been refused.

The application for leave to appeal was heard by the same full bench that set aside his private prosecution of Ramaphosa in July.

Judge Lebogang Modiba handed down the order virtually on Tuesday.

“The application is dismissed with costs. I should mention that it’s a unanimous judgment of this court,” he said.

On Monday, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg also dismissed an application from Zuma for leave to appeal its June ruling setting aside his private prosecution of Downer and Maughan.

ALSO READ: Court to rule on Zuma's appeal application to privately prosecute Ramaphosa