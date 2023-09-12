President Ramaphosa grants Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi special official funeral

The Presidency confirmed that Buthelezi would be honoured with a category one funeral, meaning it will include a military honour. It also directed that flags be flown at half-mast at flag stations around the country until the evening of the day that the funeral will take place.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

The prince, who was also the longest-serving member of Parliament, died on Saturday at his KwaPhindangene homestead in Ulundi.

The family announced that he would be laid to rest on Saturday.

Mourners continued to gather at his home and on Tuesday, Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to visit.

The Presidency confirmed that Buthelezi would be honoured with the Special Official Funeral Category 1, meaning it will include a military honour.

The special category, usually granted to persons of extraordinary credentials, is specifically designated by the president.

Buthelezi served as the first Minister of Home Affairs in democratic South Africa.

"The President has directed that flags be flown at half-mast at flag stations around the country from today, Tuesday, 12 September 2023, until the evening of the day on which the funeral will take place," said The Presidency.

Ramphosa is also expected to attend Saturday’s funeral.