Presidency welcomes dismissal of JZ private prosecution appeal against Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency’s welcomed the dismissal of former President Jacob Zuma's application for leave to appeal the High Court in Johannesburg’s ruling setting aside his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The court in July found the case was brought with an ulterior motive, coming just before the ANC’s 59th national elective conference kicked off in December last year and that it was an abuse of process.

Zuma subsequently brought an application for leave to appeal the ruling, which was argued before the full bench last month.

In a unanimous decision, the application was on Tuesday refused, with costs.

Spokesperson for the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya: "The Presidency notes and welcomes the dismissal of Mr Zuma's leave to appeal the setting aside of his private prosecution of the president. As we have always maintained from the onset, the private prosecution had no basis in law and constituted an abuse of private prosecution provisions."