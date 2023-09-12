MyCiTi bus fares not increasing despite fuel hike – City of Cape Town

The city’s Urban Mobility MMC, Rob Quintas, said tariffs for the bus would only increase if the wholesale price of diesel breached the R27.51 a litre threshold for two consecutive months, which is yet to happen.

CAPE TOWN - MyCiTi bus passengers don't need to worry about the knock-on effect of the recent hefty fuel price hike, for now.

The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility directorate said MyCiTi tariffs would not increase, despite the steep fuel price hikes announced last week.

It's nowhere near that mark yet.

"Our budget is structured in such a way that allows for fares to be adjusted during the financial year only following significant and sustained fuel price changes beyond a set threshold," said Quintas.