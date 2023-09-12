Mkhwebane impeachment: DA vindicated, EFF likely to pursue judicial review

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was removed from the Office of the Public Protector on Monday after 318 MPs voted in support of her impeachment, 43 voting against it, with one abstention.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is vindicated in its opposition to the appointment of Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose removal was voted for by an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly on Monday.

Mkhwebane's was permanently removed from office, with 318 members voting in support of her impeachment, 43 voting no and one abstaining.

Reacting to the vote on Monday, DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said in 2016, the party was the only one to oppose Mkhwebane's appointment.

READ MORE:

It was also the DA that tabled the motion for her impeachment.

“The DA was the only party in the National Assembly seven years ago which opposed the appointment of advocate Mkhwebane, and we have over the years sought to hold her responsible for the series of scandals - which have come to underscore her tenure. “

But the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Omphile Maotwe did not rule out legal action.

“We reiterate our stance as the EFF that we reserve our right to take this report and the illegal adoption of it by this Parliament on judicial review.”