Meyiwa murder trial postponed to Wednesday after one of the accused falls ill

The defence was set to continue cross-examining State witness Constable Sizwe Zungu on Monday, who placed all the accused in Vosloorus on the night the football star died.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa tria l will not proceed on Tuesday due to Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of the accused, falling ill.

His lawyer, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, addressed the court seeking postponement.

Zungu has also claimed that the men rushed back to the hostel in the area and two of them were armed.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

Lawyer for the third accused, Advocate Charles Mnisi, was set to continue cross-examining Constable Zungu when court resumed on Tuesday morning after his bid to see Zungu’s handwritten statement failed.

The court found that no such statement exists and ordered that cross-examination proceed.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has ruled on the matter and the trial will resume on Wednesday morning.