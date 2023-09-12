Magudumana may appeal bail application denial but success unlikely, says expert

Disgraced aesthetics doctor Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester’s alleged main accomplice was on Monday denied bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. The State is adamant that she remains a flight and is likely to evade trial.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Disgraced aesthetics doctor Nandipha Magudumana may still take her case on appeal to the high court after being denied bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Monday

But whether she is willing to explore that avenue remains to be seen.

The socialite and alleged main accomplice in the Thabo Bester prison escape saga, already had one of her cases dismissed with costs - setting her back by almost R1 million.

Legal expert Melusi Xulu doesn't believe Magudumana has a strong case to take on appeal.

The State on Monday was adamant Magudumana remained a flight and was likely to evade trial.

This is despite Magudumana claiming she was kidnapped by Bester and forced to flee the country.

Xulu said the magistrate made the right decision.

“The crucial issue here is when she went to Tanzania was she escaping and is she a flight risk [now]? In my view, the magistrate in this case has responded to this very well because the issue here is if she was kidnapped why hasn't she opened a case?”

The National Prosecuting Authority said while it's well within Magudumana's right to appeal the bail decision, the State would firmly oppose this notion.