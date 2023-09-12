IN PICS: Creatives glitter up for the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards

On Saturday, content creators from across the country dressed in their boldest evening wear for the 2023 edition of the awards show. Here's how the night looked in pictures.

JOHANNESBURG - Content creators from across the country congregated at the Galleria in Sandton on Saturday for the 2023 edition of the DStv Content Creator Awards.

Under the theme ‘Creative Black Tie’, the night was a sea of bold decisions, ranging from ‘HUSTLE’ engraved waistcoats, to concealer brows, with enough sequins to make any drag queen bust.

Among the night’s winners were Kefilwe Mabote for the Fashion and Style Award, Mihlali Ndamase for the OG Award, Podcast and Chill with MacG for the Podcast of the Year Award, God’s Butler for the Emerging Creator Award, and Tums the Narrator for the DStv Content of the Year Award.

Here’s how the night looked in pictures.

Scroll down for the full list of winners.

Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied

Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied

Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied

Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied

Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied

Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied

Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied

Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied

Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied

Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied

Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied

Picture: Eyewitness News/Devon Thomas

Picture: Eyewitness News/Devon Thomas

Picture: Eyewitness News/Devon Thomas

2023 DSTV CONTENT CREATOR AWARDS WINNERS

Cause/Social Commentary Award: Doctor Siya

Funniest Content Creator Award: Ikho Kweba

Visual Arts Award: Karabo Poppy

Best Brand Collaboration Award: essenceMediacom for Gillette #IndodaCanShave

Sports Fan Award: Lemii LoCo



Fashion and Style Award: Kefilwe Mabote



Emerging Creator Award: God’s Butler



Podcast of the Year Award: Podcast and Chill with MacG

Podcast Special Mention: African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

Automotive Award: Juliet Mc Guire



Knowledge Sharing Award: Becoming Dr Andy

Thumb-Stopping Award: Donovan Goliath



The OG Award: Mihlali Ndamase

Alter-Ego Award: Sipho2Skiits – August (That Mozambican Dude)



Foodie Award: Mush Kitchen



Travel & Lifestyle Award: Wander with Iana



Dance Award: Justin de Nobrega



Sol Content Creator Award: Mandisi



Song of the Year Award: AKA ft. Nasty C - Lemons (Lemonade)

DStv Content of the Year Award: Tums the Narrator