IN PICS: Creatives glitter up for the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards
On Saturday, content creators from across the country dressed in their boldest evening wear for the 2023 edition of the awards show. Here's how the night looked in pictures.
JOHANNESBURG - Content creators from across the country congregated at the Galleria in Sandton on Saturday for the 2023 edition of the DStv Content Creator Awards.
Under the theme ‘Creative Black Tie’, the night was a sea of bold decisions, ranging from ‘HUSTLE’ engraved waistcoats, to concealer brows, with enough sequins to make any drag queen bust.
Among the night’s winners were Kefilwe Mabote for the Fashion and Style Award, Mihlali Ndamase for the OG Award, Podcast and Chill with MacG for the Podcast of the Year Award, God’s Butler for the Emerging Creator Award, and Tums the Narrator for the DStv Content of the Year Award.
Here’s how the night looked in pictures.
Scroll down for the full list of winners.
Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied
Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied
Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied
Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied
Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied
Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied
Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied
Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied
Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied
Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied
Picture: Lehlohonolo Bopape/Supplied
Picture: Eyewitness News/Devon Thomas
Picture: Eyewitness News/Devon Thomas
Picture: Eyewitness News/Devon Thomas
2023 DSTV CONTENT CREATOR AWARDS WINNERS
Cause/Social Commentary Award: Doctor Siya
Funniest Content Creator Award: Ikho Kweba
Visual Arts Award: Karabo Poppy
Best Brand Collaboration Award: essenceMediacom for Gillette #IndodaCanShave
Sports Fan Award: Lemii LoCo
Fashion and Style Award: Kefilwe Mabote
Emerging Creator Award: God’s Butler
Podcast of the Year Award: Podcast and Chill with MacG
Podcast Special Mention: African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
Automotive Award: Juliet Mc Guire
Knowledge Sharing Award: Becoming Dr Andy
Thumb-Stopping Award: Donovan Goliath
The OG Award: Mihlali Ndamase
Alter-Ego Award: Sipho2Skiits – August (That Mozambican Dude)
Foodie Award: Mush Kitchen
Travel & Lifestyle Award: Wander with Iana
Dance Award: Justin de Nobrega
Sol Content Creator Award: Mandisi
Song of the Year Award: AKA ft. Nasty C - Lemons (Lemonade)
DStv Content of the Year Award: Tums the Narrator