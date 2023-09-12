Gauteng's cold snap heralds higher risk of outages, warns City Power

Overnight, temperatures dropped to around 3 degrees, with highs only reaching the late teens on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg City Power is warning of a higher risk of power outages due to the cold snap in Gauteng.

The utility says as the mercury drops, the demand for electricity increases.

Overnight, temperatures dropped to around 3 degrees, with highs only reaching the late teens on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said consumers were likely to utilise more power as the cold weather grips the province.

“We, therefore, appeal to our customers to do their part and assist in lowering electricity consumption by using it sparingly and always switching off all non-essential appliances, especially, and including prior to load shedding restorations because that is the time, we often encounter post-load shedding power outages.”

At the same time, power utility Eskom implemented Stage 4 load shedding from 10am until 16pm on Tuesday.

It cited the loss of four generating units from the grid overnight.

Eskom added that it would publish another update in the afternoon.