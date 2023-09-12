Foster goal helps Bafana Bafana down DRC in friendly

Foster pounced on a rebound after the visitors failed to deal with a 25th minute corner kick.

JOHANNESBURG - Lyle Foster's goal helped Bafana Bafana seal a 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in an international friendly at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday.

Foster pounced on a rebound after the visitors failed to deal with a 25th-minute corner kick.

The corner was taken short by Percy Tau, who then played the return ball deep into the DRC box where Mothobi Mvala found some space and managed to square the ball into the crowd of players in the box. A DRC player stretched to clear the ball but only managed to present the ball to Foster, who fired into the net.

