EFF's Shivambu warns IFP against infighting following Buthelezi's death

ULUNDI - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for peace within the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) following the death of party president emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The party joined many others in conveying their condolences at the Buthelezi home in Ulundi on Tuesday afternoon.

EFF deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, and secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, led a delegation to the Phindangene homestead.

The EFF said the party must unite and carry Buthelezi’s legacy forward.

Shivambu represented the party at KwaPhindangene as party leader, Julius Malema, appeared in court in East London.

Shivambu cautioned IFP leaders not to use Buthelezi’s passing to fuel political tension within the party.

“You realise that whenever the founding fathers of organisations, whether it’s churches, businesses, initiatives or programmes, whenever the founding father leaves this earth those who remain begin to fight amongst themselves.”

Shivambu advised the current leadership to focus its energy on the party’s growth.

“And that is the caution we are giving to the IFP that do not be entangled in unnecessary fights of egos on who must lead, the IFP has a president and a secretary-general, they must work together to build the organisation and take it forward.”

Buthelezi will be laid to rest on Saturday, in Ulundi.