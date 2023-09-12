Mkhwebane impeachment highlighted important role of National Assembly - Dyantyi

The chairperson of Parliament's inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, Richard Dyantyi, has described the vote to remove the suspended Public Protector as very significant.

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of Parliament's inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, Richard Dyantyi, has described the vote to remove the suspended Public Protector as very significant.

Mkhwebane was officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted on Monday in support of her impeachment.

Three hundred and eighteen members of Parliament supported her removal while 43 were against and one abstained.

Dyantyi said the proceedings had again highlighted the important role of the National Assembly.

He feels the vote brought life into the Constitution.

“I’ve always maintained that our inquiry was never about the person or the Public Protector. It was always about two things: us preserving the institution of the Public Protector South Africa, as well as keeping the decorum and therefore putting the spotlight on whether, as parliamentarians, we can demonstrate the oath that we have taken that we can preserve our democracy.”

The resolution of the National Assembly will now be referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa for Mkhwebane's removal, in accordance with the provisions of Section 194 of the Constitution.