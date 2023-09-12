Court to rule on Zuma's appeal application to privately prosecute Ramaphosa

In setting aside Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the High Court in Johannesburg found it was an abuse of process.

JOHANNESBURG - Former statesman Jacob Zuma is back in court on Tuesday.

This time, the High Court in Johannesburg is expected to hand down its judgment on his application for leave to appeal against the setting aside of his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Hours before the African National Congress (ANC)'s 59th national elective conference kicked off in December, Zuma served Ramaphosa with a summons to appear in court for private prosecution.

He accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact to crimes he further accused State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan of in separate private prosecution proceedings.

His case against Ramaphosa was set aside as unlawful in July 2023.

In August, though, he moved an application for leave to appeal that ruling.

In setting aside Zuma's private prosecution of Ramaphosa, the court found it was an abuse of process.

It also found that it was instituted with an ulterior motive to trigger the ANC's step-aside rule and prevent Ramaphosa from running for re-election as party president.

But in their arguments for leave to appeal in August, Zuma's legal team insisted this wasn't the case.

They added that Ramaphosa's political aspirations were "the last thing" on Zuma’s mind.

Ramaphosa's lawyers, meanwhile, were adamant the court was right the first time around, describing its reasoning as "impeccable".

Whether the former president will ultimately get another bite at the cherry remains to be seen, for now.

In the meantime, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday dismissed his application for leave to appeal its June 2023 ruling setting aside his private prosecution of Downer and Maughan.