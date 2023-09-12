CoCT releases prime land in CBD for R103m affordable housing programme

Although commendable, a Reclaim the City social activist believes the City of Cape Town can do more.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is releasing prime land in the CBD for an R103 million affordable housing project.

A tender to develop 9,000 square metres of property in New Market Street in the city centre has been issued.

MMC for Human Settlements Carl Pophaim said the tender was part of Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis’ accelerated land release for the affordable housing programme.

"We regard this as a flagship Cape Town CBD partnership project, holding the potential to develop approximately 500 well-located units, of which 200 are earmarked for subsidised social housing rental units."

Reclaim the City social activist Bevil Lucas acknowledged the city for making some of the property available for social housing.

But he said it's not enough.

"Much more can be done. Much more should be done. The starting point for the delivery of housing must essentially be the engagement with the citizens, the engagement with social movements."