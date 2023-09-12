BLSA had no right to commission & pay for a probe into Eskom, SIU tells Scopa

The conduct of BLSA, whose members represent some of South Africa’s biggest and most-well known businesses, was on Tuesday called into question before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

CAPE TOWN - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) could find itself in hot water for commissioning and paying for an investigation into Eskom without authority.

The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Andy Mothibi on Tuesday told Parliament that BLSA had no right to enter into a contract with a private investigating firm to probe corruption at a state entity.

The committee today resumed its probe into corruption allegations made by Eskom’s former CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts - Scopa - is meeting today to continue its probe into corruption allegations made by former Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter. LD pic.twitter.com/oYHYlSR8qN ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2023

SIU head Andy Mothibi is explaining the assessment of the private intelligence report commissioned by De Ruyter. The investigation was conducted by the company of former police commissioner, George Fivaz. LD pic.twitter.com/ifctK4crV5 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2023

Mothibi said the SIU had spoken to BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso about the secret contract that De Ruyter was privy to.

Mavuso is a former Eskom board member.

The SIU said that besides BLSA, private donors also contributed to funding the investigation but they had not been named.

The report by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk was ultimately handed to BLSA and not Eskom.

"However good intentions were to assist the investigations and ensure it unravels the criminal nature of the cartels but there are governance frameworks."

African National Congress (ANC) MP Bheki Hadebe said BLSA must be held accountable.

"Money talks. Those who have money, they can do as they please. They can go into any state entity, call friends to investigate and arrive at a particular conclusion."

Mothibi said the SIU would make recommendations to the Eskom board on what action could be taken against BLSA for the governance breach.