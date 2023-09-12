ActionSA policy conference an opportunity to share vision with SA, says Ngubeni

About 609 delegates from around the country will be participating in the three-day conference to formulate the party’s policy ideas ahead of next year’s general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said it hoped to address the skepticism around the party, as it kicked off its first-ever policy conference on Tuesday.

The conference is taking place at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

ActionSA delegates were greeted by a musical orchestra as they made their way into the hotel for the party’s first-ever policy conference since it was founded in 2020.

Led by its founder Herman Mashaba, ActionSA came onto the political scene as a party with a hard line on immigration and as stern advocates of the death penalty.

Its Gauteng leader, Funzi Ngobeni, said this policy conference was an opportunity for the party to share its considered vision with the people of South Africa

“South Africans have been waiting for an alternative and they have been skeptical in some quarters, not knowing what we stand for and this policy conference is going to give them an idea of what we stand for."