ActionSA members vote to include nuclear power as part of SA's clean energy mix

The party’s draft policy document says it supports the transition from fossil to renewable energy, however, it adds that the process should not come at the expense of the country’s economic growth.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA members have voted to include nuclear power as part of South Africa’s clean energy generation mix.

ActionSA is currently holding a three-day policy conference at the Birchwood Hotel, where over 600 delegates will be voting on the party’s draft policy ideas.

Eastern Cape delegate, Bill Gould, proposed an amendment to the draft policy, saying nuclear fission should be included in the party’s energy policy.

Notwithstanding the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters, Gould said that with proper care, nuclear energy was safe.

"The additional obvious advantages of nuclear power are that it provides an almost inexhaustible supply of electricity. South Africa has about 35% of the world’s uranium reserves, nuclear power emits no greenhouse, it is available 24/7 whether the sun shines or the wind blows."