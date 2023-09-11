Zulu royals arrive at KwaPhindangene to mourn late Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Zulu royal family members arrived here earlier, led by queen mother Mavis Mazungu, the wife of the late King Bhekuzulu, King Zwelithini’s father.

DURBAN - Zulu royal family members have arrived at the Kwaphindangene royal residence of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

This includes those whose relationship with Buthelezi soured over the Zulu throne succession matter.

However, some have put differences aside to mourn the prince.

READ: KZN govt communicating with Presidency to grant Buthelezi official funeral

Traditional leaders, including chiefs and headsmen, also met at the family home on Monday morning.

Zulu royal family members arrived here earlier, led by queen mother, Mavis Mazungu, the wife of the late King Bhekuzulu, King Zwelithini’s father.

Four of the late King Zwelithini’s queens have also come to pay their respects to their husband’s cousin, who served as his prime minister for almost 50 years, even those who did not agree or see eye to eye with Buthelezi on the succession disagreements, including Prince Mbonisi Zulu who challenged Buthelezi’s stance in court.

Some political leaders are expected to visit on Monday afternoon.